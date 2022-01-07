UPDATE: Bedford records 440 new Covid cases and two deaths in 24 hours

As of today (January 7), Bedford recorded 440 cases, with a total of 39,847 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 731 cases, with a new total of 61,132, while Luton has 583, taking the total to 50,741.

Bedford

There were two deaths in Bedford (554), three in Central Bedfordshire (666) and five in Luton (613).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 20 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 161 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 111,773 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 261,130 and Milton Keynes has 61,493 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 178,250 and now stands at 14,193,228. There were 229 deaths, bringing the total to 149,744.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.