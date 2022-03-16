UPDATE: Bedford records 285 Covid cases in just 24 hours

As of today (March 16), Bedford recorded 285 cases, with a total of 57,806 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 461 cases, with a new total of 87,266, while Luton has 175, taking the total to 70,619.

There were no deaths today in Bedford (605), Central Bedfordshire (730) or in Luton (665).

Bedford

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 90,974 and now stands at 19,911,155. The total number of deaths are 163,248 - with 153 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.