UPDATE: Bedford records 232 new Covid cases and one death in 24 hours

As of today (December 17), Bedford recorded 232 cases with a total of 32,105 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 544, with a new total of 47,965, while Luton has 307, taking the total to 41,648

There was one death recorded in Bedford (546) and one in Luton (598), but none recorded in Central Bedfordshire (656).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 90 confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, December 14, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 93,045 to 11,190,354 and the number of deaths has risen by 111 to 147,048.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.