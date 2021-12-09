UPDATE: Bedford records 171 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (December 9), Bedford recorded 171 cases (yesterday there were 132) with a total of 30,649 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 306 cases, with a new total of 44,910, while Luton has 150, taking the total to 40,079.

There was no covid-related deaths in Bedford (544) or Central Bedfordshire (653) and one recorded in Luton (592).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 71 confirmed COVID-19 patients Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital - on Tuesday, November 30, and 11 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 50,867 to 10,660,981 and the number of deaths has risen by 148 to 146,135.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.