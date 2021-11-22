UPDATE: Bedford records 160 new Covid cases and one death in 24 hours

As of today (November 22), Bedford recorded 160 cases, with a total of 28,466 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 217 cases, with a new total of 40,155, while Luton has 114, taking the total to 37,626.

There was one death in Bedford (533) - and no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (639) or Luton (584).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, five patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 116 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 76,082 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 172,704 and Milton Keynes has 41,024 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,917 and now stands at 9,889,926. There were 45 deaths, bringing the total to 143,972.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.