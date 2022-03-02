UPDATE: Bedford records 120 new cases for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (March 2), Bedford recorded 120 cases, with a total of 55,149 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 202 cases, with a new total of 82,928, while Luton has 75, taking the total to 68,970.

The number of deaths was revised down by two in Bedford (601) - there were no deaths in Luton (657) or Central Bedfordshire (722).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 106 are currently being treated in hospital and three patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,753 and now stands at 19,029,321. The total number of deaths are 161,704 - with 74 recorded today.

However, according to the Government website, the death figures for England are incomplete today due to a technical issue - and it says it will be resolved in the coming days.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.