UPDATE: Bedford records 115 new cases of Covid - and three deaths

As of today (November 16), Bedford recorded 115 cases, with a total of 27,765 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 194 cases, with a new total of 38,907, while Luton has 117, taking the total to 36,853.

There were three deaths in Bedford (529), three in Central Bedfordshire (637) and one in Luton (578).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 29 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 122 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 73,520 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 167,485 and Milton Keynes has 39,978 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,243 and now stands at 9,637,190. There were 214 deaths - up from 47 yesterday - bringing the total to 143,159.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.