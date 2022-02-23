UPDATE: Bedford records 115 cases of Covid in 24 hours

As of today (February 23), Bedford recorded 115 cases, with a total of 54,536 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 141 cases, with a new total of 81,910, while Luton has 94, taking the total to 68,539.

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (599) - and there were two deaths in Central Bedfordshire (722) and none in Luton (655).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 108 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 152,209 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 342,627 and Milton Keynes has 84,340 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 39,656 and now stands at 18,734,683. There were 164 deaths, bringing the total to 160,979.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.