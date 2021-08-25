UPDATE: Bedford has over 80 positive Covid cases for second day running

As of today (August 25), Bedford recorded 83 new cases for the second day running, with a total of 19,878 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 126, with a new total of 24,956, while Luton has 95, taking the total to 27,310.

There were no deaths in Bedford (494), Luton (520) or Central Bedfordshire (584).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 60 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 46,103 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 112,903 and Milton Keynes has 28,080 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,847 and now stands at 6,590,747. There were 149 deaths, bringing the total to 132,003.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 47,792,552 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 42,072,712 had received their second dose. ​