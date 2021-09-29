UPDATE: Bedford has over 70 positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 29), Bedford recorded 74 new cases, with a total of 22,503 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 116 cases, with a new total of 29,325, while Luton has 85, taking the total to 30,924.

There were no deaths in Bedford (506), one in Central Bedfordshire (607) and three in Luton (544).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 49 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 54,596 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 131,281 and Milton Keynes has 31,963 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,722 and now stands at 7,771,294. There were 150 deaths, bringing the total to 136,525.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.