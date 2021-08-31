UPDATE: Bedford has over 60 positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (August 31), Bedford recorded 62 new cases for the second day running, with a total of 20,294 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 72, with a new total of 25,635, while Luton has 78, taking the total to 27,927.

There were no deaths in Bedford (495), one in Luton (524) and two in Central Bedfordshire (590).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 82 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 47,434 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 115,712 and Milton Keynes has 28,768 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,181 and now stands at 6,789,581. There were 50 deaths, bringing the total to 132,535.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,048,009 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 42,790,585 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 122,447 people have received the first dose, and 111,730 their second.