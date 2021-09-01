UPDATE: Bedford has over 60 positive Covid cases for second day running

As of today (September 1), Bedford recorded 64 new cases, with a total of 20,358 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 147, with a new total of 25,782, while Luton has 146, taking the total to 28,073.

There were no deaths in Bedford (495), three in Luton (527) and one in Central Bedfordshire (591).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, seven patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 82 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 47,702 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 116,274 and Milton Keynes has 28,906 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,693 and now stands at 6,825,074. There were 207 deaths - up from 50 yesterday - bringing the total to 132,742.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,086,605 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 42,908,022 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 122,520 people have received the first dose, and 112,017 their second.