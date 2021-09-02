UPDATE: Bedford has over 50 new positive Covid cases

As of today (September 2), Bedford recorded 59 new cases, with a total of 20,417 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 83, with a new total of 25,865, while Luton has 49, taking the total to 28,122.

There were no deaths in Bedford (495), or Luton (527) but two were recorded in Central Bedfordshire (593).

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, 76 patients are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 47,951 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 116,757 and Milton Keynes has 28,981 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,154 to 6,862,904. The number of deaths has risen by 178 to 132,920.

As of September 1, in the UK, 48,131,996 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,023,372 had received their second dose.

​In Bedford, 122,751 people have received the first dose, and 112,494 their second.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.