UPDATE: Bedford has over 130 new Covid cases - and one death - for the second day running

As of today (December 8), Bedford recorded 132 cases (yesterday there were 133) with a total of 30,478 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 312 cases, with a new total of 44,604, while Luton has 172, taking the total to 39,929.

Bedford

There was one death in Bedford (544), two in Central Bedfordshire (653) and four in Luton (591).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 11 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 88 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 83,617 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 187,257 and Milton Keynes has 45,095 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 51,342 and now stands at 10,610,958. There were 161 deaths, bringing the total to 145,987.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.