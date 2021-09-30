UPDATE: Bedford has over 100 new positive Covid cases in 24 hours

As of today (September 30), Bedford recorded 108 new cases, with a total of 22,611​ people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 144 cases, with a new total of 29,469, while Luton has 99, taking the total to 31,023.

There were no deaths in Bedford (506), or Central Bedfordshire (607) and one recorded in Luton (545).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, September 28, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 54,924 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 131,980 and Milton Keynes has 32,106 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,480 to 7,807,036. The number of deaths has risen by 137 to 136,662.

As of September 29, in the UK, 48,829,118 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,867,373 had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.