UPDATE: Bedford has almost 350 cases - and records two deaths

As of today (January 14), Bedford recorded 349 cases, with a total of 42,373 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 414 cases, with a new total of 64,509, while Luton has 417, taking the total to 53,877.

There were two deaths in Bedford (560) one in Central Bedfordshire (674) and none in Luton (621).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 193 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 117,745 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 274,432 and Milton Keynes has 65,732 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 99,652 and now stands at 15,066,395. There were 270 deaths, bringing the total to 151,612.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.