UPDATE: Bedford Covid cases top 260 as UK records over 100,000 for the first time

As of today (December 22), Bedford recorded 260 cases, with a total of 33,251 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 531, with a new total of 50,266, while Luton has 288, taking the total to 43,073.

There were no deaths in Bedford (547), two in Central Bedfordshire (661) and one in Luton (599).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 90 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 93,948 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 213,475 and Milton Keynes has 50,542 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 106,122 - the highest daily rise since mass testing began - and now stands at 11,647,473. There were 140 deaths, bringing the total to 147,573.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.