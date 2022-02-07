UPDATE: Bedford cases plummet as almost 170 people test positive for Covid

As of today (February 7), Bedford recorded 168 cases, with a total of 52,415 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 294 cases, with a new total of 78,500, while Luton has 180, taking the total to 66,531.

There were no in Bedford (590), Central Bedfordshire (706) or Luton (647).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 149 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 145,096 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 328,028 and Milton Keynes has 80,836 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 57,623 and now stands at 17,866,632. There were 45 deaths, bringing the total to 158,363.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.