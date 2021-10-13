UPDATE: Another spike in Bedford Covid cases as over 115 people test positive

As of today (October 13), Bedford recorded 116 new cases, with a total of 23,938 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 158 cases, with a new total of 31,189, while Luton has 122, taking the total to 32,407.

There were no deaths in Bedford (508) or Central Bedfordshire (612) - but one in Luton (553).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, six patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 35 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 59,503 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 140,811 and Milton Keynes has 33,915 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,776 and now stands at 8,272,883. There were 136 deaths, bringing the total to 138,080.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.