UPDATE: Another 60 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (September 17), Bedford recorded 60 new cases, with a total of 21,446 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 109 cases, with a new total of 27,722, while Luton has 85, taking the total to 29,834.

There were no deaths in Bedford (504), Central Bedfordshire (602) or Luton (534).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 11 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 62 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 51,399 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 124,458 and Milton Keynes has 30,613 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,651 and now stands at 7,371,301. There were 178 deaths, bringing the total to 134,983.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,528,901 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,298,076 have received their second dose. ​In Bedford, 125,762 people have received the first dose, and 115,438 their second.