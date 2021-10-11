UPDATE: Almost 80 people test positive for Covid in Bedford - this time last year, it was 14

As of today (October 11), Bedford recorded 76 new cases, with a total of 23,678 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 165 cases, with a new total of 30,899, while Luton has 134, taking the total to 32,196.

It's a far cry from this time last year when https://www.bedBedford recorded 14 new cases - and Central Beds had 16 on October 12, 2020

Bedford

As of today, there were no deaths in Bedford (508), Luton (550) or Central Bedfordshire (612).

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, six patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 35 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 58,671 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 139,330 and Milton Keynes has 33,633 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,224 and now stands at 8,193,769. There were 28 deaths, bringing the total to 137,763.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.