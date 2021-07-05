UPDATE: Almost 60 cases in Bedford - and over 80 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 5), Bedford recorded 56 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,732 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 82 new Covid cases in just 24 hours with a total of 17,878, while Luton has 54, with a new total of 22,444.

There were no deaths in Bedford (483), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (505).

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 34,619 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 83,296 and Milton Keynes has 21,756 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In Bedford, as of today, 118,729 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 84,561 have received their second dose. In the UK, 79,078,081 vaccinations have been given in total.

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, two patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 are currently being treated in hospital and two patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,334 and now stands at 4,930,534. There were nine deaths, bringing the total to 128,231.