UPDATE: Almost 60 cases in Bedford - and nearly 150 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 12), Bedford recorded 59 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 16,168 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 147 new cases, with a new total of 18,904, while Luton has 60 cases, with a new total of 23,086.

There were no deaths in Bedford (484), Luton (507) or Central Bedfordshire (574)

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 36,023 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 87,124 and Milton Keynes has 22,520 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 45,923,721 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 34,872,131 had received their second dose. ​

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, three patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation.

Central Beds

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,471 and now stands at 5,155,243. There were six deaths, bringing the total to 128,431.