UPDATE: Almost 240 people test positive for Covid as cases rise in Bedford

As of today (March 11), Bedford recorded 236 cases, with a total of 56,594 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 370 cases, with a new total of 85,319, while Luton has 136, taking the total to 69,886.

The number of deaths was revised down by one in Bedford (601) - there were no deaths in Luton (664) or Central Bedfordshire (728).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 72,509 and now stands at 19,530,485. The total number of deaths are 162,738 - with 114 recorded today.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.