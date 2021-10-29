UPDATE: 90 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours - with two deaths recorded

As of today (October 29), Bedford recorded 90 new cases, with a total of 25,851 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Helath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 226 cases, with a new total of 34,970, while Luton has 142, taking the total to 34,556.

There were no deaths in Luton (564) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (617) and two in Bedford (517).

Bedford

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 67,422 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 154,446 and Milton Keynes has 36,965 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 43,467 and now stands at 8,979,236. There were 186 deaths, bringing the total to 140,392.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.