UPDATE: 90 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (September 23), Bedford recorded 90 new cases, with a total of 22,010 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 113 cases, with a new total of 28,624, while Luton has 96, taking the total to 30,485.

There was no deaths recorded in Bedford (506), Central Bedfordshire (605) or Luton (541).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 49 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, September 21, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 53,195 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 128,214 and Milton Keynes has 31,383 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,623 to 7,601,487. The number of deaths has risen by 180 to 135,983.

As of September 23, in the UK, 48,705,771 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,644,887 had received their second dose. In Bedford, 125,995 people have received the first dose, and 116,277 their second.