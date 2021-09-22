UPDATE: 75 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (September 22), Bedford recorded 75 new cases, with a total of 21,820 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 120 cases, with a new total of 28,334, while Luton has 69, taking the total to 30,254.

There was one death in Bedford (506), no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (604) and three in Luton (540).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 11 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 62 are currently being treated in hospital and 10 patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 52,637 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 127,118 and Milton Keynes has 31,130 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,460 and now stands at 7,530,103. There were 166 deaths, bringing the total to 135,621.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, as today, 48,644,692 people have received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 44,556,005 have received their second dose. In Bedford, 125,920 people have received the first dose, and 116,072 their second.