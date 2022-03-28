UPDATE: 620 people test positive for Covid in Bedford over weekend

As of today (March 21), Bedford recorded 620 cases, with a total of 60,816 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 1,016 cases, with a new total of 92,244, while Luton has 432, taking the total to 72,500.

The cases recorded cover Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bedford

There were two deaths in Bedford (606), one in Luton (668) - the number was revised down by one in Central Bedfordshire (734).

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 20,691,123. The total number of deaths are 164,671.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.