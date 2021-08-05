UPDATE: 61 new covid cases recorded in Bedford in the last 24 hours

As of today (August 5), Bedford recorded 61 new cases with a total of 18,269 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 90 cases, with a new total of 22,707, while Luton has 109 new cases, taking the total to 25,419.

There was one covid-related death recorded in Bedford (486), and none recorded in Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (511).

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 46 are currently being treated in hospital and nine patients are on ventilation.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 41,779 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 102,832 and Milton Keynes has 25,800 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,215 to 5,982,581. The number of deaths has risen by 86 to 130,086.

As of August 4, in the UK, 46,926,330 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 38,874,837 had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.