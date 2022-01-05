UPDATE: 470 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (January 5), Bedford recorded 470 cases, with a total of 38,885 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 640 cases, with a new total of 59,631, while Luton has 577, taking the total to 49,517.

There were no deaths in Bedford (551), but two in Central Bedfordshire (663) and two in Luton (607).

Coronavirus stock image

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, nine patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 114 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 194,747 to 13,835,334, and the number of deaths has risen by 334 to 149,284.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.