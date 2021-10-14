UPDATE: 147 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (October 14), Bedford recorded 147 new cases, with a total of 24,085 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 177 cases, with a new total of 31,366.

There were no deaths in Bedford (508) or Central Bedfordshire (612).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 35 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 45,066 to 8,317,439. The number of deaths has risen by 157 to 138,237.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.