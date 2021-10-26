UPDATE: 125 people in Bedford test positive for Covid - this time last year it was 25

As of today (October 26), Bedford recorded 125 new cases - up from 85 yesterday - with a total of 25,498 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

It's a far cry from this time last year when Bedford recorded just 25 new cases

Central Bedfordshire recorded 273 cases - up from 234 yesterday - with a new total of 34,234, while Luton has 128, taking the total to 34,158.

Bedford

There were no deaths in Bedford (512) or Luton (560) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (616).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 66,099 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 151,911 and Milton Keynes has 36,391 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,954 and now stands at 8,853,227. There were 263 deaths - up from 72 yesterday - bringing the total to 139,834.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.