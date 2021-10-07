UPDATE: 116 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (October 7), Bedford recorded 116 new cases, with a total of 23,288 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 169 cases, with a new total of 30,347, while Luton has 117, taking the total to 31,708.

There were no deaths in Bedford (507), Luton (548) and four were recorded in Central Bedfordshire (613).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 35 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 57,238 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 136,474 and Milton Keynes has 33,090 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,701 to 8,046,390. The number of deaths has risen by 122 to 137,417.

As of October 6, in the UK, 49,068,705 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,078,529 had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.