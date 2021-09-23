UPDATE: 100 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of today (September 23), Bedford recorded 100 new cases, with a total of 21,920 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 177 cases, with a new total of 28,511, while Luton has 135, taking the total to 30,389.

There was no deaths recorded in Bedford (506) but one death recorded in Central Bedfordshire (605) and one in Luton (541).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 49 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, September 21, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 52,939 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 127,750 and Milton Keynes has 31,251 cases.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,710 to 7,565,867. The number of deaths has risen by 182 to 135,803.

As of September 22, in the UK, 48,674,154 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,600,070 had received their second dose. In Bedford, 125,920 people have received the first dose, and 125,964 their second.