Two people die from Covid in Bedford this week

As of last night (Thursday, March 9), Bedford recorded 58 cases in a week, with a total of 71,421 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 114 cases, with a new total of 109,571, while Luton has 64, taking the total to 81,608.

And with Bedford recording 58 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over eight cases a day.

Bedford recorded two new deaths (736), as did Luton (802), and Central Bedfordshire (922).

Currently, 29 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 48 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.