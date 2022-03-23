Thameslink at Bedford retreats trains to kill off Covid as cases rise

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has just re-treated its 20,000th train with a long-lasting viricide that kills coronavirus for weeks at a time.

With numbers of Covid cases increasing in Bedford, the company hopes it will give passengers added confidence about returning to rail.

Working throughout the pandemic, the viricide has been applied to all 2,700 carriages in the Great Northern, Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink fleet and they are regularly re-treated to keep them that way. GTR has also treated its 235 stations over 7,000 times.

Applying the long-lasting viricide to a Thameslink train