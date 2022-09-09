News you can trust since 1845

Six people die from Covid in Bedford in the space of a week

There were also six in Central Beds

By Clare Turner
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:43 pm

As of last night (September 8), Bedford has recorded 82 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 68,709 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 163 cases, with a new total of 105,306, while Luton has 100, taking the total to 79,396.

And with Bedford recording 82 cases yesterday – that averages at 10 cases a day.

Bedford

Most Popular

Since last Wednesday, there have been six deaths in Bedford (684), four in Luton (744), and six in Central Bedfordshire (854).

Currently, 59 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The Government has now moved weekly reporting of the Covid figures to a Thursday.

The figures come from the Government website

BedfordLutonGovernmentPublic Health EnglandDunstable