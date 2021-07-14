Six Covid hotspots emerge in Bedford as so-called 'Freedom Day' looms

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 8.

As we prepare for the so-called 'Freedom Day' on Monday (July 19), cases have already risen sharply in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams, as well as Queen's Park, Wootton and Stewartby.

In the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive for Covid in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams jumped from from 40 to 67, from 27 to 54 in Queen's Park, and from 19 to 54 in Wootton and Stewartby.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 8:

Bromham & Biddenham - 25 cases

Brickhill - 13 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 21 cases

Cauldwell - 12 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 19 cases

De Parys - 10 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 67 cases

Goldington - 10 cases

Harpur - 13 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 16 cases

Kempston Central & East - 5 cases

Kempston North - 7 cases

Kempston West & South - 16 cases

Kingsbrook - 24 cases

Newnham - 17 cases

Putnoe - 16 cases

Queen's Park - 54 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 8 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 54 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases