Six Covid hotspots emerge in Bedford as so-called 'Freedom Day' looms
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to July 8.
As we prepare for the so-called 'Freedom Day' on Monday (July 19), cases have already risen sharply in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams, as well as Queen's Park, Wootton and Stewartby.
In the space of a week, the number of people who tested positive for Covid in Elstow, Shortstown and Wixams jumped from from 40 to 67, from 27 to 54 in Queen's Park, and from 19 to 54 in Wootton and Stewartby.
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to July 8:
Bromham & Biddenham - 25 cases
Brickhill - 13 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 21 cases
Cauldwell - 12 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 19 cases
De Parys - 10 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 67 cases
Goldington - 10 cases
Harpur - 13 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 16 cases
Kempston Central & East - 5 cases
Kempston North - 7 cases
Kempston West & South - 16 cases
Kingsbrook - 24 cases
Newnham - 17 cases
Putnoe - 16 cases
Queen's Park - 54 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 8 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 54 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases
