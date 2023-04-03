News you can trust since 1845
Six Bedford people die from Covid in a week

There were 13 deaths in Central Beds

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

As of last Thursday (March 30), Bedford recorded 65 cases in a week, with a total of 71,735 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 131 cases, with a new total of 110,071, while Luton has 68, taking the total to 81,945.

And with Bedford recording 65 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at nine cases a day.

Bedford recorded six deaths (747), Luton recorded one (809), and there were 13 deaths in Central Bedfordshire (937).

Currently, 58 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 70 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The figures come from the Government website

