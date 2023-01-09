Seven Bedford people die from Covid as first figures of the year released

In the first Covid figures of the year (January 5), Bedford recorded 304 cases in a week, with a total of 70,888 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 466 cases, with a new total of 108,683, while Luton has 246, taking the total to 81,142.

Advertisement

And with Bedford recording 304 cases since December 22 – that averages at over 21 cases a day.

Bedford

There have been seven deaths in Bedford (719), two in Luton (778), and six in Central Bedfordshire (896).

Currently, 62 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 95 patients were admitted in the last seven days. Two patients are in ventilation beds.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.