Schools in Central Bedfordshire warned about hoax anti-vaccine letters

Schools in Central Bedfordshire have been targeted by hoax Covid vaccine consent letters.

According to the council, a number of schools in the area have been sent fake consent forms to share with parents - but the forms includes a series of negative claims.

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council said: "We are aware that fake consent forms for Covid-19 vaccinations have been sent to a number of schools in Central Bedfordshire for onward circulation to parents and carers.

"The forms contain misleading information, and Public Health are in the process of circulating messages to schools in the area to advise them that these documents should not be shared.

"Staff who are unsure about whether a document is genuine are being encouraged to check it with their immunisation provider, and schools have been reminded that all official documentation can be found on the Government’s Covid-19 web pages."

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group declined to comment.