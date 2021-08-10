Number of Covid patients in Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust remains high for second week running

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 47 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 3 was up from 46 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 74 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 27.

Bedford Hospital

There is no further breakdown between Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Across England there were 5,116 people in hospital with Covid as of August 3, with 780 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by more than double in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has also ​more than doubled.