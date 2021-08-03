Number of Covid patients in Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust jumps in just a week

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 27 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 27.

Bedford Hospital

Unfortinagtely, there is no further breakdown between Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Across England there were 5,163 people in hospital with Covid as of July 27, with 738 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than trebled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators almost trebled, increasing by 185 per cent.