Number of Covid-19 patients being cared for at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust doubles in four weeks

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 29 was up from 21 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.

Bedford Hospital

There is no further breakdown between Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Earlier, Bedford Today revealed almost 650 people tested positive in the county over the weekend

Across England there were 1,445 people in hospital with Covid as of June 29, with 259 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 86 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.