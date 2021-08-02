More than 1,000 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire since Wednesday

Bedfordshire has recorded 1,040 new cases since Wednesday (July 28), according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 265 new cases, with a total of 17,990 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 446 cases, with a total of 22,342, and Luton 329 cases, with a new total of 25,070.

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (511).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 41,066 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 100,825 and Milton Keynes has 25,371 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (August 1), 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 38,345,841 had received their second dose. ​

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 5,880,667. The number of deaths is 129,719.