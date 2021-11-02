MONDAY UPDATE: Over 120 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in 24 hours

As of yesterday (November 1), Bedford recorded 121 new cases, with a total of 26,164 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 275 cases, with a new total of 35,739, while Luton has 131, taking the total to 34,919.

There were no deaths in Bedford (519), Central Bedfordshire (619) or Luton (568).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, nine patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 75 are currently being treated in hospital and seven patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 68,619 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 156,737 and Milton Keynes has 37,470 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,077 and now stands at 9,097,311. There were 40 deaths, bringing the total to 140,672.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.