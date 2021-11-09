MONDAY UPDATE: Bedford records nearly 80 Covid cases - and one death

As of last night (November 8), Bedford recorded 78 new cases, with a total of 26,871 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 214 cases, with a new total of 37,183, while Luton has 143, taking the total to 35,829.

There was one death in Bedford (521) - but none in Luton (571) or Central Bedfordshire (626).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 112 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 70,879 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 161,179 and Milton Keynes has 38,534 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,322 and now stands at 9,333,891. There were 57 deaths, bringing the total to 141,862.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.