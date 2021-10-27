Mobile unit set up as walk-through Covid testing site in Flitwick closes

A mobile Covid testing unit has been set up in Flitwick after the walk-through one run by the UK Health Security Agency closed.

The previous testing site at the old Flitwick Leisure Centre shut on Saturday (October 23) - but a mobile unit has now opened.

Initially, it will operate seven days a week, between 9am to 5pm.

A new mobile Covid testing unit has opened in the Steppingley Road car park at Flitwick Railway Station

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: "It should be open from Monday (October 25) in the Steppingley Road car park at Flitwick Railway Station - although the number of days will be determined on a week-by-week basis depending on capacity and need locally and elsewhere."

The existing mobile testing unit at Sandy will also be increase its opening hours to seven days per week.