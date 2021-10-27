Mobile unit set up as walk-through Covid testing site in Flitwick closes
It will operate seven days a week initially
A mobile Covid testing unit has been set up in Flitwick after the walk-through one run by the UK Health Security Agency closed.
The previous testing site at the old Flitwick Leisure Centre shut on Saturday (October 23) - but a mobile unit has now opened.
Initially, it will operate seven days a week, between 9am to 5pm.
A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: "It should be open from Monday (October 25) in the Steppingley Road car park at Flitwick Railway Station - although the number of days will be determined on a week-by-week basis depending on capacity and need locally and elsewhere."
The existing mobile testing unit at Sandy will also be increase its opening hours to seven days per week.
As before, people should book appointments online or by calling 119.