Mayor praises Bedford people as Covid lockdown marks two-year anniversary

Today (Wednesday) marks the two-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

And Bedford's mayor Dave Hodgson has praisedresidents for working hard to support one another through this challenging time.

He said: “It is heartbreaking to look back at the past two years and think about who we have lost and the lives that have been turned upside down by this awful virus.

Bedford's mayor Dave Hodgson

"Yet I am incredibly proud of how Bedford borough residents have supported one another and made sacrifices to keep others safe. Though the pandemic is not over and we must continue to be cautious, it is fantastic to see the borough begin to get back to normal."

During the pandemic, Bedford Borough Council established a Community Hub to give out information, guidance and support.

Here is what the town and residents did to support one another during the early days of the pandemic:

Over 1,000 residents volunteered to help support others via the Community Hub

Today (Wednesday) marks the two-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 lockdown

Over 9,500 requests for support received

Over 5,200 food parcels delivered or donated to vulnerable residents

Over 1,600 residents given help with their shopping

Over 1,400 prescriptions delivered to those who could not get to the pharmacy themselves

Over 1,400 hygiene packs delivered or donated

Many dogs walked, befriending calls made and digital assistance given

The mayor added: “One of the main reasons to why we are able to get back to normal is the excellent vaccine take-up in the borough and across the country.