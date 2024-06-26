'Major disruption' for Bedfordshire's NHS services as junior doctors' strike starts tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NHS is warning Bedfordshire residents to expect "major disruption" as the five-day junior doctors' strike begins tomorrow (June 27) - with services "already experiencing high demand".

With the region under a yellow heat health alert, the NHS is urging the public to use services carefully.

The latest strike action will run from 7am tomorrow (June 27) until 7am on Tuesday, July 2, with consultants – who make up half of the medical workforce – covering for junior doctors. Most routine care during this time will be affected, with urgent and emergency care prioritised. NHS 111 services will be available for urgent needs, and 999 for emergencies.

Dr Edward Morris, medical director for the NHS in the east of England, said: “With the latest strikes set to start tomorrow in amongst the hottest week of the year so far, we are bracing ourselves for widespread disruption and significant pressure on the region’s NHS services, with almost all routine care likely to be adversely affected.

“The hot weather will only add to this pressure, so anyone experiencing discomfort should check NHS advice on coping with the heat – such as by staying inside or in the shade during the hottest part of the day and drinking plenty of fluids."

During the most recent action in February, 9,474 inpatient and outpatient appointments in the East of England were rescheduled, and 2,867 staff were absent from work at the peak of the strikes.

Last month was the busiest May on record for demand on the country’s urgent and emergency services, with the highest number of A&E attendances for the month of May as well as it being the busiest May for the most urgent ambulance call-outs.

This latest round of industrial action is expected to disrupt routine care across many services and lead to delays discharging patients.

Cover has been put in place, and some planned appointments rescheduled, to help reduce the impact of the strike. Unless advised otherwise, patients should still attend their appointments.